After a flurry of activity on the recruiting trail for Florida State, with several recent commitments and transfers, it's time to break out a new Hot Board to see where things stand for the Seminoles' Class of 2021. With this position-by-position breakdown, we'll look at the top prospects at each position and where the Seminoles stand with each of them. Up next is the offensive line. In case you missed it: Quarterbacks and running backs | Wide receivers and tight ends

FSU has surged into the lead since offering Georgia offensive lineman Bryson Estes. (Rivals.com)

OFFENSIVE LINE (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 4-5)

Outlook on OL Laurence Seymore FSU Trending Schools Commentary Main recruiters Warm UGA, UF, LSU, Mia Despite UM commitment, FSU is still very high on Seymore's list. An official visit is in the works. Alex Atkins

The Skinny on OL Laurence Seymore & FSU This battle is just starting to heat up as I'm hearing both Florida and FSU are making a strong push to flip the Miami commit. He'll take official visits to both schools, and they are considered the main threats to Miami. I would say FSU is more of a threat at this point as the 'Noles offered very early in the process, and he was actually going to visit FSU multiple times in the spring. I've also been told he's got a pretty good relationship with Alex Atkins, FSU's offensive line coach. And he's also good friends with FSU offensive lineman Maurice Smith. The dates of the official visits have yet to be determined, but we believe that FSU is going to be one of the later visits for Seymore, along with Miami.Florida is one of Seymore's recent offers, but we believe it is one he coveted.

The Outlook on OL Terrence Ferguson FSU Trending Schools Commentary Main recruiters Warm UGA, Bama, LSU, A&M FSU is in the picture for Ferguson, but follow-up visit will be key. Alex Atkins