{{ timeAgo('2020-06-08 07:12:09 -0500') }} football Edit

FSU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Offensive Line (6/8)

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

After a flurry of activity on the recruiting trail for Florida State, with several recent commitments and transfers, it's time to break out a new Hot Board to see where things stand for the Seminoles' Class of 2021.

With this position-by-position breakdown, we'll look at the top prospects at each position and where the Seminoles stand with each of them.

Up next is the offensive line.

FSU has surged into the lead since offering Georgia offensive lineman Bryson Estes.
FSU has surged into the lead since offering Georgia offensive lineman Bryson Estes. (Rivals.com)

OFFENSIVE LINE (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 4-5)

Outlook on OL Laurence Seymore 
FSU Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Warm

UGA, UF, LSU, Mia

Despite UM commitment, FSU is still very high on Seymore's list. An official visit is in the works.

Alex Atkins

The Skinny on OL Laurence Seymore & FSU

This battle is just starting to heat up as I'm hearing both Florida and FSU are making a strong push to flip the Miami commit. He'll take official visits to both schools, and they are considered the main threats to Miami. I would say FSU is more of a threat at this point as the 'Noles offered very early in the process, and he was actually going to visit FSU multiple times in the spring. I've also been told he's got a pretty good relationship with Alex Atkins, FSU's offensive line coach. And he's also good friends with FSU offensive lineman Maurice Smith.

The dates of the official visits have yet to be determined, but we believe that FSU is going to be one of the later visits for Seymore, along with Miami.Florida is one of Seymore's recent offers, but we believe it is one he coveted.

The Outlook on OL Terrence Ferguson 
FSU Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Warm

UGA, Bama, LSU, A&M

FSU is in the picture for Ferguson, but follow-up visit will be key.

Alex Atkins

The Skinny on OL Terrence Ferguson & FSU

It was vital that FSU got Ferguson on campus for a spring visit, and the four-star lineman raved about that trip and the connections he developed with head coach Mike Norvell and Atkins. The Seminoles accomplished what they needed to do in terms of making a strong impression during that trip, and Ferguson also likes the way Norvell's offenses have been consistently successful.

Still, FSU has more work to do here as Ferguson has visited Georgia numerous times, and the Bulldogs are currently the favorites. I would consider LSU, FSU and Alabama as the main threats to UGA. Ferguson hasn't nailed down a decision date, but with the momentum being with the Dawgs, it's imperative that FSU gets him back down for another visit. He says he is going to visit Doak for a game, so that would certainly help the 'Noles improve their standing.

