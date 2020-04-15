The ACC Network is holding a Florida State "takeover" on Thursday, with memorable Seminole sports events being aired from midnight through the following midnight.

The highlight of the day likely will be a two-hour condensed broadcast of FSU's 1999 national championship-clinching victory over Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl.

When that replay begins at 7 p.m. ET, Warchant's staff is going to be right here reliving the game in a live video chat. We'll be discussing the game as it airs, while also offering stories we remember from that season and things we learned afterward.

