Interact with us during Thursday replay of FSU's 1999 national championship
The ACC Network is holding a Florida State "takeover" on Thursday, with memorable Seminole sports events being aired from midnight through the following midnight.
The highlight of the day likely will be a two-hour condensed broadcast of FSU's 1999 national championship-clinching victory over Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl.
When that replay begins at 7 p.m. ET, Warchant's staff is going to be right here reliving the game in a live video chat. We'll be discussing the game as it airs, while also offering stories we remember from that season and things we learned afterward.
Here is a list of the entire day's worth of programming, beginning tonight at midnight and running for the next 24 hours.
12 am-2 am: 2020 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championship
2 am-4 am: 2020 Women’s Basketball – Florida State vs. Louisville
4 am-5:30 am: 2019 Men’s Basketball – Florida State vs. Florida
5:30 am-7 am: 2019 Men’s Basketball – Florida State vs. Virginia
7 am-8:30 am: 2012 Men’s Basketball – Florida State vs. North Carolina
8:30 am-9 am: ACC Traditions: Florida State
9 am-11am: The Bowden Dynasty
11 am-1 pm: 1999 College Football Florida State vs. Clemson (Upon Further Review Version)
1 pm-3 pm: 2018 NCAA Women’s College World Series – Washington vs. Florida State
3 pm-5 pm: 2014 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship – Virginia vs. Florida State
5 pm-7 pm: 2018 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship– Florida State vs. North Carolina
7 pm-9 pm: 2000 Sugar Bowl – Florida State vs. Virginia Tech
9 pm-12 am: 2014 BCS College Football National Championship – Florida State vs. Auburn
