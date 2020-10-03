Here's everything you need to know about FSU's season opener including what's happening before, during and after the game.

Florida State is looking to get its first win for the 2020 football season today at 4 p.m. ET vs. Jacksonville State.

Weather at kickoff: 76° and a 0% chance of rain/thunderstorms - End of game : 66° and 0% chance of rain.

Pre-Game Show with Jeff Cameron: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV starting at Noon ET

Post-Game Call-In Show with Gene Williams & Tom Lang: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV Starts approximately 10 minutes after the game. Phone: 850-805-5911

Doak Campell Stadium Seating Chart / Parking Map / Traffic Patterns

Get breaking FSU sports news FREE Warchant App / Warchant email updates

Important notes for COVID-19:

* Masks will be required while attending games this fall

* Fans are asked to practice social distancing before, during and after the game.

* Tickets have specific gate assignments that correlates to the gate closest to your seats. Fans are asked to enter ONLY through the gate printed on your tickets.

* Concessions transactions will be cashless at FSU events this year.

* Fans will have the ability to purchase beer from concession stands and bring it back to their seats. However, the beer gardens will be closed in an effort to maximize social distancing.

* There will be no Friday Night Block Party this season

Booster parking lots open

Time: 1:30 PM

Details: Tailgating is not allowed

Note: Lots 12, 13, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29 will not be in use for the 2020 football season.