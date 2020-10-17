Here's everything you need to know about FSU's third home game including what's happening before, during and after the game.

Florida State is looking to get its first conference win for the 2020 football season tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. No. 5 ranked North Carolina.

Weather at kickoff: 70° and a 0% chance of rain/thunderstorms - End of game : 66° and 0% chance of rain.

Matchup: North Carolina (3-0, 3-0 ACC) at Florida State (1-2, 0-2 ACC) Kickoff Time : 7:30 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560 / 19,500) Television: ABC / Online/App : WatchESPN Radio: 94.9 FM or listen live online / Seminole radio stations Satellite/Online : Sirius: 132, XM: 201 / Internet: 967

Doak Campell Stadium Seating Chart / Parking Map / Traffic Patterns

Important notes for COVID-19:

* Masks will be required while attending games this fall

* Fans are asked to practice social distancing before, during and after the game.

* Tickets have specific gate assignments that correlates to the gate closest to your seats. Fans are asked to enter ONLY through the gate printed on your tickets.

* Concessions transactions will be cashless at FSU events this year.

* Fans will have the ability to purchase beer from concession stands and bring it back to their seats. However, the beer gardens will be closed in an effort to maximize social distancing.

* There will be no Friday Night Block Party this season

Details: Tailgating is not allowed

Note: Lots 12, 13, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29 will not be in use for the 2020 football season.