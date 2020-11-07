 FSU football hosts Pittsburgh. Here's what's happening for today's game.
It's Football Game Day! Pittsburgh at Florida State

Gene Williams
Florida State is looking to get its third win of the season today at 4 p.m. ET at home vs. the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Here's everything you need to know about FSU's seventh game of the season including what's happening before, during and after the game.

** LIVE UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL PRESS BOX **

Florida State last played Pittsburgh in Doak Campbell Stadium way back in 1982.
Matchup: Pittsburgh (3-4, 2-4 ACC) at Florida State (2-4, 1-4 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 4 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560/19,000)
Television: ACC Network / Online/App: WatchESPN

Radio: 94.9 FM or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius 136, XM: 193 / Internet: 955

Weather at kickoff: 79° and a 33% chance of rain/thunderstorms - End of game: 73° and 1% chance of rain.

Before the Game

* Game Day Updates and News on the Tribal Council

Pre-Game Show with Jeff Cameron: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV

After the game

Post-Game Call-In Show with Gene Williams & Tom Lang: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV Starts approximately 10 minutes after the game. Phone: 850-805-5911. Click here to join the LIVE interactive chat on YouTube.

{{ article.author_name }}