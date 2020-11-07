It's Football Game Day! Pittsburgh at Florida State
Florida State is looking to get its third win of the season today at 4 p.m. ET at home vs. the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Here's everything you need to know about FSU's seventh game of the season including what's happening before, during and after the game.
** LIVE UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL PRESS BOX **
Matchup: Pittsburgh (3-4, 2-4 ACC) at Florida State (2-4, 1-4 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 4 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560/19,000)
Television: ACC Network / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius 136, XM: 193 / Internet: 955
Weather at kickoff: 79° and a 33% chance of rain/thunderstorms - End of game: 73° and 1% chance of rain.
Before the Game
