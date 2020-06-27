Even before he made his commitment public on May 29, Burrell says he was talking to other recruits about joining him at Florida State.

"It's a great class, and it's only going to get a lot better," the 6-foot-3, 212-pound wide receiver said. "Me, along with a lot of other commits, are out there trying to get some of the [best] players in the country that can come in and join us and want to be at Florida State. I actually started recruiting guys before I committed.

"I've been working on Zyun Reeves, Tyrion Dawkins, and I'm just working on getting even more names from the coaches. Before I committed, I was working on Erin Outley and Michael Trigg."

While it's not all that unusual for commitments with strong personalities to try to entice other prospects to jump on board, Burrell's approach has been a little different than some others.

Not only is he sharing information about the Seminoles' new offense and what he likes about FSU's coaching staff, but he also is letting the other recruits know that he cares about them as people.

"I'm texting guys ever single day," Burrell said. "Now, what I'm doing is probably something other recruits don't do, as I'm checking on them personally and making sure they are staying positive because of everything that is going on now. And [checking] how they are staying active with workouts.

"So making it more personable."

Other prospects Burrell has been active with include defensive end Shambre Jackson, wide receiver Destyn Pazon, offensive tackle Terrence Ferguson and running back Byron Cardwell.

And the wide receiver said he feels good about the Seminoles' chances with fellow South Carolina standout Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, a defensive lineman who has a slew of offers from SEC and ACC powers.

On Friday, Burrell posted an "edit" for Ingram-Dawkins on Twitter, asking FSU fans to show the defensive lineman love on his birthday.