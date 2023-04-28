Jackson Baumeister delivered with his best road start of the season. And Florida State has its first road win since February.

Baumeister pitched six innings, allowing just a solo home run and striking out nine, as FSU took a 3-2 win over Notre Dame on Friday night. The sophomore right-hander allowed just four hits and two walks, throwing 106 pitches (69 strikes).

Doug Kirkland got a big strikeout to wrap up the seventh, stranding one runner. In the eighth, he allowed two walks but got another strikeout to end the inning and leave two on base. And in the ninth, Kirkland worked around a two-out error to earn his second save.

FSU (15-25, 6-16 ACC) won its first road game since February when the Seminoles won two at TCU and another at Jacksonville.

The Seminoles also won in Link Jarrett's return to Notre Dame. FSU has lost six straight ACC series and needs to stack victories if it wants to reach the conference tournament.

Jaime Ferrer put FSU up 2-0 in the third with a double down the left-field line, scoring James Tibbs and De’Amez Ross.

Estevan Moreno had a solo home run in the fifth, the only true flaw of Baumeister’s evening. While Baumeister (3-4) threw seven shutout innings in a 14-strikeout performance against Clemson, this was the best he has looked after two starts in which he allowed six earned runs apiece at NC State and vs. Virginia Tech.

Colton Vincent, hitting right-handed, had an RBI single to right field in the seventh to push FSU’s lead to 3-1.

Moreno had an RBI single in the bottom of the inning, hitting one into the hole. Jordan Carrion got to the ball but his throw to first was not in time and ND cut the FSU lead to 3-2.

But Kirkland shut the door, just as he did in Sunday's win over Virginia Tech. Now FSU has a two-game win streak going into the weekend.

FSU’s win snapped a 14-game road losing streak and a 12-game ACC road losing streak.

Notre Dame (23-17, 11-11 ACC) stranded eight runners. The Fighting Irish hit just 1 of 15 with runners on base.