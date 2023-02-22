Via FSU sports information

Jahni Kerr hit a solo home run into the left-center field in the bottom of the sixth inning to power the sixth-ranked Florida State softball team (10-3) past North Florida 4-3 Wednesday night at JoAnne Graf Field.

Offense was hard to come by as neither team recorded a hit in the first three innings. The Ospreys got the first hit of the game in the bottom of the fourth, but it was Katie Dack who pushed the first run across with her team-high fourth home run of the season to give the Seminoles the 1-0 lead.

UNF (7-3) was able to push a run across in the top of the fifth inning thanks to a Seminole error to tie the game.

After Hallie Wacaser doubled in the bottom of the fifth, Kaley Mudge and Mack Leonard hit back-to-back doubles with two outs to push two more runs across for the Noles.

The Ospreys responded again with two runs in the top of the sixth thanks to a couple of RBI singles.

Kerr broke the tie, going opposite field for her second home run in as many games.

Makenna Reid struck out two batters in the top of the seventh to give the Noles its 10th win of the season.

Six Noles recorded hits and four different Noles picked up an RBI. Mudge extended her hitting streak to eight games and now has reached base in 12 out of the Seminoles’ 13 games this season.

In the circle, Madi Balk earned her first career start and pitched two hitless innings. Kathryn Sandercock came in and went 3.1 innings and struck out four batters. Reid was credited with her third win of the season after going 1.2 innings and recording three strikeouts.



