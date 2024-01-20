Jaime Ffrench reflects on his leader, top 3 schools after visit to FSU
Jaime Ffrench was all smiles after his most recent visit to Florida State, which is not just one of his top three schools but is the new leader for the 2025 four-star receiver.
"I would say Florida State," Ffrench said on Saturday afternoon. "The tradition, the chemistry, the program, the people in the program. All of that plays a factor in recruiting, especially how they put the ball in the air."
Ffrench decommitted from Alabama on Jan. 14, just days after Nick Saban's retirement announcement. And shortly after Mike Norvell's long-term extension with FSU was announced, the Seminoles coach was visiting Ffrench in Jacksonville.
"It was a blessing," Ffrench said. "It made me feel that I was wanted. Made me feel like top priority. That’s what he made me feel. I appreciate him for that."
Ffrench said the FSU staff remained in close contact with the Jacksonville Mandarin receiver last fall, even after he initially picked Alabama.
"It’s been strong the whole way," Ffrench said. "They never stopped, they never gave up on me. They made sure the main thing was the main thing that they wanted me here at Florida State. Their approach, it’s always here."
Ffrench caught 62 passes for 1,247 yards and 14 touchdowns for Mandarin, grabbing passes from FSU commitment Tramell Jones. In three seasons, Ffrench has 2,034 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.
What makes FSU attractive? Geography helps. So does the fact FSU has a commitment from Jones.
"It’s only two hours up the street," Ffrench said. "And also they have my quarterback, Tramell Jones, committed right now. so it’s just hard to say no. They’re pulling really hard right now."
Ffrench has been a frequent visitor to FSU, making stops in April and June 2023. He also said he's interested in Ohio State but didn't have any other visits lined up.
For more from Ffrench on his multi-day visit, including his thoughts on watching an FSU tour of duy workout, watch the video below.
