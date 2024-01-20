Jaime Ffrench was all smiles after his most recent visit to Florida State, which is not just one of his top three schools but is the new leader for the 2025 four-star receiver.

"I would say Florida State," Ffrench said on Saturday afternoon. "The tradition, the chemistry, the program, the people in the program. All of that plays a factor in recruiting, especially how they put the ball in the air."

Ffrench decommitted from Alabama on Jan. 14, just days after Nick Saban's retirement announcement. And shortly after Mike Norvell's long-term extension with FSU was announced, the Seminoles coach was visiting Ffrench in Jacksonville.

"It was a blessing," Ffrench said. "It made me feel that I was wanted. Made me feel like top priority. That’s what he made me feel. I appreciate him for that."