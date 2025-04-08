Jameis Winston, Rashad Greene headline FSU's athletics HOF class

Florida State University’s Athletics Hall of Fame Committee announced ­­­­the date for the 2025 induction banquet and the seven inductees on Tuesday.

Florida State’s 2025 class includes football stars Jameis Winston and Rashad Greene, baseball All-American Bryan Henry, softball national player of the year Lacey Waldrop, Olympian and nine-time All-American track star Colleen Quigley, NCAA national champion diver Terry Horner and three-time national champion track and field coach Bob Braman.

The induction ceremony will take place Friday, Sept. 19 in the ballroom of the University Center Club.

In addition to the formal induction ceremony Friday night, the inductees will be introduced at the football game against Kent State. A limited number of tickets for the induction ceremony will be available for purchase at a later date through the Seminole Boosters.

Bob Braman

Head Men’s Cross Country Coach (2000-23)

Head Women’s Cross Country Coach (2000-06, 21-22)

Head Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Coach (2004-24)

Led the Men’s Outdoor Track & Field team to NCAA National Championships in 2006, 2007 and 2008 and earned USA T&F/XC Coach of the Year the same three years…coached 191 All-Americans (103 men and 88 women) and 25 of them won NCAA Championships (19 men and 6 women)…produced 47 Olympians (27 men and 20 women)…led FSU to 35 ACC Championships spread across men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track…was named ACC Coach of the Year 34 times.

Rashad Greene

Football (2011-14)

Albany, Georgia (St. Thomas Aquinas High School (FL))

Florida State’s all-time leader in career receptions with 270 and receiving yards with 3,830…also holds the FSU record for receptions in a season with 99 in 2014…his 1,365 yards gained in 2014 is second only to College Football Hall of Famer Ron Sellers in the Noles record book…one of the stars of the Seminoles’ 2013 National Championship team…scored 29 touchdowns over his four-year career which ranks as the second most at FSU...gained over 1,000 yards receiving in both his junior and senior seasons…finished with 15 games with over 100 yards receiving including 203 against Oklahoma State in 2014…returned 38 punts for 468 yards and two touchdowns…his 4,444 all-purpose yards is sixth best in school history…was a two-time first team All-ACC selection and a second team All-American.

Bryan Henry

Baseball (2005-07)

Tallahassee, Florida (North Florida CC/Florida High School)

One of the finest pitchers in the storied history of Florida State baseball…named ACC Pitcher of the Year as a senior…earned First Team All-America honors…was voted first team All-ACC all three years at FSU…posted a career record of 32-9 with an ERA of 2.60 at FSU…his ERA was under 2.90 each of his three years…pitched 322.1 innings and struck out 273 with only 75 walks…opponent’s batting average was just .231… had a 14-game winning streak in 2007.

Terry Horner

Swimming & Diving (2007-10)

Orlando, Florida (Lyman High School)

Four-year letterman in diving who would leave Florida State as one of the all-time greats from swimming and diving…won the NCAA National Championship in the one-meter in 2007…was the 2007 ACC Diver and Freshman of the Year…earned ACC All-Conference all four years and is a three-time ACC Diving Champion…six-time All-American and two-time honorable mention All-American…placed in the top three in the one-meter three of his four seasons and in the top 10 in the three-meter three times as well…scored more points (100) at the NCAA than all but fellow FSU Hall of Famer Brendon Dedekind.

Colleen Quigley

Cross Country (2011-14)

Track & Field (2012-15)

St. Louis, Missouri (Nerinx Hall High School)

A three-time All-American in cross country with a best finish of 6th at the NCAA Championships in 2013…a six-time All-American in track…won the NCAA Championship in the 3000 meter steeplechase in 2015, also placed 2nd in 2013 and 5th in 2012…finished 6th nationally in the indoor mile run in 2014 and 3rd in 2015…earned All-ACC all four years in cross county, indoor track and outdoor track…was the ACC Freshman of the Year in 2011 and ACC Performer of the Year in 2013 in cross country and ACC Outdoor Performer of the Year in 2015…a two-time indoor ACC mile winner, a two-time ACC outdoor 3000 meter steeplechase winner and an ACC outdoor 1500 meter winner…Quigley represented the United States at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro where she placed 8th in the steeplechase.

Lacey Waldrop

Softball (2012-15)

Chester, Virginia (Thomas Dale High School)

Voted the USA Softball Player of the Year in 2014…was a three time All-American earning first team honors in 2014…was a two-time ACC Pitcher of the Year…earned first team All-ACC honors as a sophomore, junior and senior and was second team as a freshman…finished her career with a 109-29 record, a 1.37 ERA, 917 strikeouts and an opponent batting average of .183…won 38 games in 2014 which is the most in school history…recorded seven no-hitters…her 917 strikeouts are second in the FSU record books and her 109 wins are the most in school history.

Jameis Winston

Football (2013-14)

Baseball (2013-14)

Hueytown, Alabama (Hueytown High School)

Dazzling quarterback and charismatic leader who led Florida State to the 2013 National Championship as a redshirt freshman…also led FSU to the College Football Playoffs in 2014…won every award available: Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Award, Davy O’Brien Award, The Sporting News Player of the Year, Manning Award, AP Player of the Year, ACC Male Athlete of the Year…NCAA Consensus All-American…ACC Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year in 2013…Florida State and national freshman record holder for touchdown passes (40) and broke the national freshman record for passing yards (4,057), while leading the nation and setting the ACC record for pass efficiency rating (184.8)…Over his two-year career, Winston passed for 7,964 yards (third in FSU history) and 65 touchdowns (second in FSU history), while compiling a 26-1 record. His career pass efficiency mark (163.28) ranked as the 10th-best in college football history and is the FSU and ACC record. Winston won his first 26 starts - a feat unmatched by major NCAA Division I quarterbacks all-time - and had five fourth-quarter comebacks in his career…was also a pitcher for the Seminoles and compiled a 2-2 record with nine saves and a 1.94 ERA.