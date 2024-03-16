Jaime Arnold’s velocity is up, at times hitting 96 mph. And while he gave up his first run of the season, in start No. 5 on Saturday, Arnold had one of his best outings in his Florida State career.

The sophomore left-hander had a career-best 12 strikeouts and didn’t give up a walk or hit a batter in 5.2 innings, helping the Seminoles take a 4-2 win over Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon.

FSU (17-0, 2-0 ACC) takes the series against Notre Dame and looks for the sweep on Sunday. The 17-0 start is the second-best in program history, behind the 2007 team (23-0).

Arnold (5-0) threw 102 pitches, including 65 strikes, on a warm day and has thrown five or more innings in all five of his starts this season. He gave up his first earned run of 2024 in the third inning after allowing just an unearned run in the opener against Butler on Feb. 18.

"Jamie Arnold, in control of the game," FSU coach Link Jarrett said. "Stuff was as good as I've seen it. The fastball life, obviously the velocity. I'll have to look at the secondary pitches. I think his slider was probably the most consistent today."

What a difference a year has made for Arnold, his velocity and confidence. He had 49 strikeouts in 24 games (eight starts) in 2023 and now has 44 strikeouts in mid-March.

Arnold struck out the side in the second and stranded runners in scoring position in the fourth by inducing a flyout.

The Seminoles didn’t have as productive a day at the plate as they had in the prior 16 games. FSU has scored seven or more runs in every game so far, along with eight or more in every March game.

"That's the way this game is - it's not always easy to score," Jarrett said.

FSU's coach outlined some hard-hit balls but also mentioned some at-bats that were good but didn't result in that much contact with good exit velocity. Still, Jaime Ferrer put FSU in front with a two-run homer to center field in the first.

"Jaime delivered," Jarrett said. "That was a big at-bat. The momentum, they were about to wiggle off the hook and Jaime did not let that happen."

After Notre Dame scored a run on a fielder’s choice, Jaxson West had an RBI single in the fifth and James Tibbs III later had a sacrifice fly.

Armstrong pitched 2.1 innings, striking out four. He allowed just one hit, TJ Williams’ solo home run in the eighth.

Noah Short picked up one out in the ninth. Brennen Oxford closed it out by recording the final two outs, stranding runners in scoring position with a strikeout and a pop out to end the game. Oxford picked up his third save.