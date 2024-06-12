Jamir Watkins enjoyed the experience, competing at the NBA Combine and working out for various scouts. After receiving feedback, he felt the best decision was to return to college.

The surprise was where he was returning, back to Florida State. Why is he back in Tallahassee?

“I would say really just the family that I had already built with the coaching staff, teammates,” Watkins said on Wednesday afternoon. “Going somewhere where I was loved instead of just somewhere where people were going to tolerate me because of my talents.”

While Watkins was able to test the NBA waters, and had also entered the transfer portal, he said in his mind he intended to return to FSU. Watkins also left his mom to handle conversations with other schools.

“I was always communicating with them throughout the whole process,” Watkins said. “Me coming back was a no-brainer, for real. …

“Other schools were big on NIL stuff. But for me already being here at Florida State, I wasn’t worried about the NIL stuff. I just want to be a part of a team that was really going to look at me for what I was.”

Watkins is a difference-maker, leading FSU in scoring (15.6 points) and rebounding (6.0) while tying for the team lead in assists (2.8). The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Watkins was an All-ACC honorable mention selection and is a necessary piece to be competitive in the ACC with a revamped roster, one that returns just guard Chandler Jackson, forward Taylor Bowen and center Waka Mbatch.



