Jamir Watkins enjoyed NBA workouts, feels FSU is right for his development
Jamir Watkins enjoyed the experience, competing at the NBA Combine and working out for various scouts. After receiving feedback, he felt the best decision was to return to college.
The surprise was where he was returning, back to Florida State. Why is he back in Tallahassee?
“I would say really just the family that I had already built with the coaching staff, teammates,” Watkins said on Wednesday afternoon. “Going somewhere where I was loved instead of just somewhere where people were going to tolerate me because of my talents.”
While Watkins was able to test the NBA waters, and had also entered the transfer portal, he said in his mind he intended to return to FSU. Watkins also left his mom to handle conversations with other schools.
“I was always communicating with them throughout the whole process,” Watkins said. “Me coming back was a no-brainer, for real. …
“Other schools were big on NIL stuff. But for me already being here at Florida State, I wasn’t worried about the NIL stuff. I just want to be a part of a team that was really going to look at me for what I was.”
Watkins is a difference-maker, leading FSU in scoring (15.6 points) and rebounding (6.0) while tying for the team lead in assists (2.8). The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Watkins was an All-ACC honorable mention selection and is a necessary piece to be competitive in the ACC with a revamped roster, one that returns just guard Chandler Jackson, forward Taylor Bowen and center Waka Mbatch.
FSU suffered a considerable number of portal departures, including Cameron Corhen (Pittsburgh), Baba Miller (Florida Atlantic) and Jalen Warley (Virginia). Coach Leonard Hamilton and the staff have brought in a few freshmen in guard Daquan Davis as well as forwards AJ Swinton and Christian Nitu. Junior college center Malique Ewin is one of the biggest additions, along with Jerry Deng (Hampton), Justin Thomas (UTSA) and Bostyn Holt (South Dakota).
Watkins said it’s important to be more connected off the court, which can pay off during the season when players are in practices and games. He comes off as soft spoken in interviews but said he likes to lead by example. The leadership role is one he’s comfortable with now going into his second year at FSU following a transfer from VCU.
“I understand where guys are coming from as far as how they take things,” Watkins said. “I try to lead by example, try to get my point across on the side. I don’t really want to call people out in front of everybody because I know how that feels and how it makes people feel.”
Testing the NBA waters was a positive experience for Watkins. He feels it can only help him moving forward.
“I was blessed to go through the process,” Watkins said. “Just getting invited to the combine. I feel like it was a blessing. I’m going to take it all in and apply it to this year and hopefully going into it next year I’ll be in a way better position.
“Coach Ham has a lot of connections as far as NBA guys. He already knows what they’ve told him about what I need to improve on. I know he’s going to put me in a position to do what I need to do as far as getting better for this year.”
