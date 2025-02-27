Jarrett has encouraging update on Max Williams, happy with BJ Gibson's play

When Max Williams took a pitch off the hand early in Wednesday’s game at Jacksonville, there was reason for concern about the severity of his injury and his availability moving forward.

FSU coach Link Jarrett said on Thursday that he feels good about Williams’ prognosis.

"He's ok. They're evaluating him right now. I think he actually took it off the top hand (left hand)," Jarrett said. "But it sounded like there was no serious injury. And now it's just a comfort thing. It was unusual that it actually got his top hand. We have to just see comfort in holding the bat, swinging the bat and throwing."

Williams has started all eight games for FSU, hitting .300 with two home runs, four RBI and eight runs scored. He’s a critical piece of FSU’s batting order, hitting third, while also covering plenty of ground as the Seminoles’ center fielder. When Williams left the game, Texas Tech transfer Gage Harrelson slid over from right to center at JU.

If he’s available to play for FSU (8-0) against Georgetown (3-5) in a three-game series that begins on Friday at 5 p.m. (ACC Network Extra), the Seminoles will have dodged a significant injury scare. But there’s the potential FSU could be without Max Williams as well as Chase Williams, who suffered an injury last Saturday and hasn’t played since.

BJ Gibson saw his most extensive playing time after Williams’ injury on Wednesday, going 2 for 4 with a single, double and two strikeouts. In previous games, Gibson had been inserted late into games and drew a walk as well as a hit by pitch.



