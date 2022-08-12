Jax. practices conclude, scrimmage 2 up Saturday

JACKSONVILLE — Florida State held its 14th practice of the 2022 preseason on Friday morning on the campus of the University of North Florida. Coach Mike Norvell and his staff put their team through an hour-and-a-half workout under cloudy skies and humid conditions in shells.

The offensive and defensive skill positions spent a good portion of Friday's practice in 7-on-7 pass skeleton work, taking reps in an open-field (between the 40s), red zone (inside the 20) and goal-line situations.

In the open field portion of pass skeleton, FSU quarterbacks Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker and AJ Duffy combined to complete 6 of 9 passes. Rodemaker completed all three of his attempts while Travis also looked sharp, completing two of his three attempts with his incompletion resulting from a dropped pass.

In the red-zone and goal-line scenarios the Seminole signal-callers completed 7 of 18 passes.

Linebacker Amari Gainer had several reps where he applied tight coverage, which led to two incompletions. Gainer, nickel back Kevin Knowles and cornerback Sam McCall all were credited with interceptions. Cornerback Renardo Green also had a pass break up in the end zone.

Offensively, Brian Courteny had a touchdown catch in the red-zone period, Malik McClain also caught a touchdown in the red-zone period. Most of Friday's team 11-on-11 period focused on third-down and extra-long (10 yards or more to go) situations. The catch of the day came in this portion of practice when Kentron Poiter made a sliding catch near the sideline on a ball he had to work his way back to.

The team finished practice with an end-of-game, last-play scenario with the offense trying to score on a last-second pass play with the offense possessing the ball in plus territory.

Defensive end Jared Verse continued to stand out as he was responsible for disrupting several plays including making a sack coming of the right edge of the defense.