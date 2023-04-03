Parrish, who is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, is from Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic Community High School. It was just a week ago that Parrish received an offer from the Seminoles.

"Parrish is one of the best young players on the Atlantic football team," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein. "He is a kid that you notice on defense. He has the size and athletic ability you want in a linebacker. He also has the range you want on defense. His biggest issue right now is experience. You can tell he thinks too much on film and does not rely on his natural ability."

Parrish is the first linebacker to commit to Florida State for the 2024 recruiting cycle. He is also reported to have received offers from Auburn, UConn, Florida Atlantic, Kentucky and South Florida.

"The first thing you notice is that he is an extremely physical player, who closes on the ball carrier very quickly." said Osceola Football Analyst Pat Burnham. "He runs very well and is extremely athletic. Parrish plays running back on offense. He shows the potential to be an inside linebacker who can make plays from sideline to sideline."