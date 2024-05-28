Jaysoni Beachum was honored as the freshman of the month throughout 2024. So it came as little surprise on Tuesday when the Florida State third baseman was named the national freshman of the year by Softball America.

Beachum led FSU in batting average (.417), home runs (16) and RBI (66). She broke the freshman records for batting average, RBI and on-base percentage while also scoring 55 runs.

Her .417 batting average is the third-highest in program history.

On Tuesday night, Beachum became the first Florida State Seminole to win the TUCCI/NFCA Division I Freshman of Year award in Oklahoma City. Beachum was a unanimous selection and became the first ACC player in league history to win the award.

D1softball.com named Beachum a first-team All-American. Softball America placed Beachum on the second team.

Beachum was also named the ACC's freshman of the year.

“We always say by the middle of the season you’re not a freshman anymore,” FSU coach Lonni Alameda said earlier in May. “You know when you’re coming to the park the expectation of how we’re playing. I think we get February and March in there and we’re like, ‘Wow, this kid is getting after it and playing some good third.’

"She’s out there every day getting her ground balls, every day in the cages. She’s very consistent in her preparation.”