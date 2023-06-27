FSU sports information

Rising senior Jody Brown and Former Florida State soccer player Cheyna Matthews (Williams) will represent Jamaica at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The 23-woman roster was announced on June 23.

Matthews and Brown will be making their second World Cup appearance after playing in 2019 in France, where Jamaica faced Brazil, Italy, and Australia in the group stage. Matthews made two starts, while Brown made her debut against Brazil.

Jamaica will face France, Brazil, and Panama in the group stage. The Reggae Girlz start their campaign on Sunday, July 23 at 6 a.m., against Le Blue in Sydney, Australia. Jamaica is the first Caribbean nation to have its men’s and women’s national teams play in the men’s and women’s World Cups.

Entering her senior season, Brown helped the Seminoles win the National Championship in 2021. She captured Third Team All-American accolades in 2022 and was named to the All-ACC First Team and ACC All-Tournament Team after amassing 10 assists and eight goals, matching career highs.

Brown was the youngest player competing at the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championships at age 16, where she was the top scorer of the tournament with four goals, leading the Reggae Girlz to a bronze medal. She was named the Young Player of the Tournament.

Jamaica repeated the third-place finish in 2022.

A member of the Chicago Red Stars, Matthews has started two games this season with six appearances and has one goal.

During her two seasons at FSU as Cheyna Williams, she played in all 26 games in 2014 and helped the Seminoles win their first National Championship in program history. She was named the Most Outstanding Player on offense, scoring two goals in the national semifinal against No. 3 Stanford and contributing an assist in the final against No. 4 Virginia.

In 2015, she took home All-ACC First Team honors and was named to the College Cup All-Tournament Team.