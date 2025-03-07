Joey Volini deals in place of Jamie Arnold, No. 6 FSU blows past Lipscomb

Joey Volini had largely rolled through his first three starts on the mound for the Florida State baseball team. But he was tasked with a new challenge this weekend.
Skip a day in his recovery and move into the Friday starter role this week after FSU ace Jamie Arnold was a late scratch from his start due to a reported illness.
That change of plans didn't seem to phase the junior USF transfer whatsoever as Volini followed up a career-best performance last week with another exceptional start in the first game of the Lipscomb series.
That set the tone and then some for the No. 6 Seminoles (14-0) to coast to a 10-1 win over the Bison (4-9) Friday night at Dick Howser Stadium.
"Volini, he stepped in there, he gave us another good outing..." FSU head coach Link Jarrett said. "It says a lot about Joey and the team and the response...He stepped in and the more he threw, the better he was."
Jarrett said postgame that Volini only had between one and two hours' notice that he would be moving up a day and starting Friday's series opener.
Volini allowed the first two batters of the game to reach on infield singles. He dealt with traffic on the basepaths in each of his first six innings vs. Lipscomb. But he largely prevented any damage, allowing just one run, because he worked around the baserunners exceptionally well.
Lipscomb was just 1 for 11 with runners on base (.091) against Volini and hitless in five at-bats with runners in scoring position against the left-handed pitcher.
Volini finally got a 1-2-3 inning to cap off his outing in the seventh, striking out all three batters on 10 pitches. His seven innings of work marked the fourth straight week he set a new career high in innings pitched and he also tied his career high he set the prior week with 11 strikeouts.
"(My) Confidence is great, it's through the roof," Volini said.
Joe Charles relieved Volini and threw the final two innings in shutout fashion, allowing a hit and a hit-by-pitch but striking out four.
The pair of pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts and one walk in Friday's win.
FSU offense explodes but also strikes out a lot
The offense got off to a hot start Friday, plating a pair of runs in each of the first two innings on an RBI double from Max Williams in the first and a two-run single from Alex Lodise in the second.
From there, though, the bats went a bit cold with no runs over the next three innings with Lipscomb starting pitcher Jake Poindexter keeping the FSU offense at bay.
The Seminoles broke through with some huge insurance in the sixth inning, though, on a two-out grand slam from Cal Fisher, the team's first of the season and his first 2025 home run. After Fisher was removed from Tuesday's game and didn't play on Wednesday, he had three extra-base hits (a homer and two doubles) in his return to action Friday.
Williams added his second homer in as many games in the eighth inning to give him seven RBI in the last two games and a team-high five homers on the season.
While FSU's offense had success with 10 hits, five of which were extra-base hits, and walked seven times, the Seminoles also struck out 13 times in Friday's win. Nine different Seminoles struck out at least once.
Jamie Arnold update
News broke from ESPN about 75 minutes before Friday's game that Arnold was a late scratch and would not be pitching. The report from Kiley McDaniel said that it was an illness that caused the late switch.
Jarrett said postgame that he can't share specifics about what caused Arnold to miss his start Friday. However, he made it clear that the FSU ace is fine and isn't dealing with an arm issue.
"Jamie is fine. His arm is fine. He didn't feel 100% when he got here today and I wouldn't let him pitch. That's that. Nothing more than that. That was my decision," Jarrett said. "When somebody doesn't appear right and is not feeling right, I'm not putting them out there...He wanted to pitch and I didn't want him to and sometimes in this, I have to protect these guys that want to go do things when they don't feel quite right. I almost have to protect them from themselves."
Jarrett said he won't be throwing Arnold the rest of the weekend. He plans on keeping in his routine. Asked if he anticipates the junior lefty throwing next Friday vs. Boston College, Jarrett said, "100%."
Up Next
Game 2 of the FSU-Lipscomb series is set for Saturday at noon, although a questionable weather forecast could bring that into question.
Jarrett said postgame that sophomore Wes Mendes (2-0, 0.60 ERA) will move up from the Sunday spot to start Saturday's game.