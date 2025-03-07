Joey Volini deals in place of Jamie Arnold, No. 6 FSU blows past Lipscomb

Joey Volini had largely rolled through his first three starts on the mound for the Florida State baseball team. But he was tasked with a new challenge this weekend.

Skip a day in his recovery and move into the Friday starter role this week after FSU ace Jamie Arnold was a late scratch from his start due to a reported illness.

That change of plans didn't seem to phase the junior USF transfer whatsoever as Volini followed up a career-best performance last week with another exceptional start in the first game of the Lipscomb series.

That set the tone and then some for the No. 6 Seminoles (14-0) to coast to a 10-1 win over the Bison (4-9) Friday night at Dick Howser Stadium.

"Volini, he stepped in there, he gave us another good outing..." FSU head coach Link Jarrett said. "It says a lot about Joey and the team and the response...He stepped in and the more he threw, the better he was."

Jarrett said postgame that Volini only had between one and two hours' notice that he would be moving up a day and starting Friday's series opener.

Volini allowed the first two batters of the game to reach on infield singles. He dealt with traffic on the basepaths in each of his first six innings vs. Lipscomb. But he largely prevented any damage, allowing just one run, because he worked around the baserunners exceptionally well.

Lipscomb was just 1 for 11 with runners on base (.091) against Volini and hitless in five at-bats with runners in scoring position against the left-handed pitcher.

Volini finally got a 1-2-3 inning to cap off his outing in the seventh, striking out all three batters on 10 pitches. His seven innings of work marked the fourth straight week he set a new career high in innings pitched and he also tied his career high he set the prior week with 11 strikeouts.

"(My) Confidence is great, it's through the roof," Volini said.

Joe Charles relieved Volini and threw the final two innings in shutout fashion, allowing a hit and a hit-by-pitch but striking out four.

The pair of pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts and one walk in Friday's win.