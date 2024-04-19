The Spring Showcase Preview, featuring Mike Norvell, will be livestreamed on Friday, (April 19) beginning at 5 p.m. from the Moon. Watch here.

A panel of sportswriters, including The Osceola’s Curt Weiler, Brendan Sonnone of Noles247 and Ira Shoffel of Warchant, will share candid information about the progress the team has made in the prior 13 days of spring practice. You’ll also hear from former players, coaches, administrators — including FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford — and guests who attend the event and will share their observations via the livestream.

The Preview’s Silent Auction, which features an extensive array of Seminole memorabilia, will allow you to bid online and compete with those at the venue. More information about the silent auction, including the online link, will be promoted throughout the livestream.

The headliner for the evening will, of course, be head football coach Mike Norvell, who will share his final thoughts before the showcase on Saturday.

Proceeds from the event and the silent auction will benefit The Battle’s End, the NIL Collective that works with FSU’s student-athletes. including more than 60 football players.

Tickets for the event ($40 plus fees) can be purchased at MoonEvents.com.