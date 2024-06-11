Join the Osceola staff and fellow Seminoles to cheer on the Florida State baseball team on Friday at 7 pm at Glory Days Grill with a chance to win great prizes and free merchandise.

Watch Link Jarrett’s No. 8-seeded FSU team battle No. 1-seeded Tennessee in the first round of the double-elimination College World Series.

Glory Days will give away a tailgate catering gift certificate worth $150 and a dinner for two during the game.

And to add a little more excitement to the outcome, Glory Days will give everyone who is there for the game watching party a free wings card to use another day at Glory Days.

Current and new Osceola subscribers will also receive a free Osceola T-shirt and 2024 football schedule magnet.

While Osceola senior writer Curt Weiler will be in Omaha covering the game, the Osceola staff here in Tallahassee would love to rev up the excitement with you on Friday.

FSU sports is always more fun when we do it together.

