Jordan Scott matures by taking JUCO route, offers tall (and fast?) target

Jordan Scott played at a successful high school in Virginia that won state titles at the Class 2A level. But even though he was tall and productive at Appomattox (Va.) High, Scott didn’t have but a few offers.

“Really in high school I was a little under-recruited,” Scott said. “I took the chance, I bet on myself and went JUCO because I knew I was better than I was. I was underrated so I took the time to go to JUCO and changed my life.”

Scott left Virginia behind for Mississippi. He played sparingly as a freshman, but Scott began to impress in 2024 as he caught 20 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns in eight games at Southwest Mississippi Community College.

What stood out early to the coaching staff was his smile and how hard he worked.

"He's going to do everything with a smile on his face," SW Mississippi running backs coach Stephone Huderson said. "Real humble guy, just happy to play football and get the opportunity to be out there and compete another day."

Scott showed that he demanded the best from himself and teammates each day in practice.

"His work ethic was angry," Huderson said. "If you drop a pass, he's mad at himself for the whole workout. He's pushing everybody else. He's pissed off for greatness. That one mistake Jordan does at the beginning, that's going to be his fuel through the whole workout."

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-7 Scott discussed having a chip on his shoulder but also a drive to make the most out of his opportunity playing junior college football.

“JUCO, honestly, will mature you,” Scott said. “It will definitely mature you, make you grow up fast. You don’t have the facilities, the athletic trainers that everybody else has. It will really humble you. I would never take any of this for granted. I’m blessed.”

Scott began to pick up offers after his third game of the 2024 season, but then they began to roll in. “Phone calls every day, every day, every day,” Scott said.

Arizona State and FSU jumped in with offers on Nov. 8, with Scott initially committing to the Sun Devils before flipping to the Seminoles on Nov. 28.

“I came here, I loved it and I wanted to be part of the standard,” Scott said.