Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is one of 136 nominees for the Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team.

Travis enters the 2023 season as one of only four active players with at least 5,500 career passing yards and at least 1,700 career rushing yards. He is the only active player in the country to score at least seven rushing touchdowns in three straight seasons and ranks fourth in program history with 70 touchdowns accounted for in his career. He also is sixth in program history with 7,622 yards of total offense, tied for ninth with 45 passing touchdowns, ranks 11th with 5,888 passing yards and is 12th with 426 completions.

His 1,734 rushing yards and 24 rushing scores are both school records by a quarterback, and he is the only player in program history ranked in the top-10 on FSU’s career passing touchdowns and career rushing touchdowns lists.

The final 22-member team and honorary coach are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches and journalists. They look for exceptional leadership on and off the football field.

“These bright young athletes are role models,” said Troy Hawkes, executive vice president and general manager, Allstate Sales and Distribution. “We’ve celebrated thousands of college football players around the country for years, and they’ve had a huge impact on their communities and on society.”

In previous years, FSU players like Dillan Gibbons and Camren McDonald have been recognized for spending their free time working to change lives by mentoring youth, feeding the hungry and donating their earnings. Some have even established their own non-profit 501 (c)(3) organizations. They’ve also maintained excellent grades and obtained Dean’s List honors among other academic awards.