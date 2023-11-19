Jordan Travis shares an update: 'I'm feeling good, got a smile on my face.'
Jordan Travis' injury early in Florida State's win over North Alabama on Saturday night was a gut punch in every sense of the word.
On Senior Day, in his final game at Doak Campbell Stadium, the FSU quarterback suffered a devastating left leg injury that will put an end to one of the most remarkable careers in FSU football history.
Immediately after suffering the injury, Travis was loaded onto a cart, into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
After the Seminoles rallied to win 58-13, Travis shared an update on his Instagram account Sunday morning from his hospital bed.
"What's up, ya'll? It's Jordan. Just wanted to let you know I’m doing good, feeling good. Got a smile on my face," Travis said in his video. "Just going to follow God’s plan. God has a journey for me and I’m going to trust him every step of the way. I appreciate y'all for all the messages. Go Noles."
Although FSU head coach Mike Norvell didn't share an update on Travis going forward, he said in his halftime interview on the broadcast that "it doesn't look good." From the looks of the gruesome injury, it appears safe to say Travis' FSU career is over.
He'll finish as FSU's all-time leader in touchdowns responsible for (97) and career total offense (10,516 yards). He's tied for second in career touchdown passes (65) and second in career passing yards (8,622) and fourth in career rushing touchdowns (31).
He'll end his career having won his last 17 starts.
Late Saturday night after the game, Travis also shared on his Instagram that a few of his teammates came to visit him in the hospital. Included in the video Travis shared were offensive linemen Maurice Smith and Bryson Estes and wide receiver Johnny Wilson.
The Seminoles will look to complete a 12-0 regular season next weekend at rival Florida (5-6) with Tate Rodemaker, who threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Travis on Saturday, expected to start.
An undeserving, tragic end to Jordan Travis' sensational career
