Jordan Travis' injury early in Florida State's win over North Alabama on Saturday night was a gut punch in every sense of the word.

On Senior Day, in his final game at Doak Campbell Stadium, the FSU quarterback suffered a devastating left leg injury that will put an end to one of the most remarkable careers in FSU football history.

Immediately after suffering the injury, Travis was loaded onto a cart, into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

After the Seminoles rallied to win 58-13, Travis shared an update on his Instagram account Sunday morning from his hospital bed.

"What's up, ya'll? It's Jordan. Just wanted to let you know I’m doing good, feeling good. Got a smile on my face," Travis said in his video. "Just going to follow God’s plan. God has a journey for me and I’m going to trust him every step of the way. I appreciate y'all for all the messages. Go Noles."