Florida State offensive tackle prospect Shunmarkus Adams from Navarro (Tex.) Junior College. Adams, who is 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, plays left tackle for Navarro. He announced receiving the offer from FSU tights end coach Chris Thomsen on Twitter.

The Seminoles were the second FBS program to offer Adams, who received his first major college offer from UNLV a day before being offered by Florida State.

"Aww, man, it feels great," said Adams of having the FSU. "Yes, sir, I'm taking an official visit in the summer. We just haven't worked out the date yet."

Adams says one of the things that FSU likes about him as a prospect is ability to finish blocks.

"To keep grinding and try to get 1 percent better every day and that I had that "dog" in me and that I finished people," answered Adams when asked what FSU's message had been to him and what the staff liked about his style of play.

Adams says he is also hearing from Wyoming, Syracuse and Missouri at this time.