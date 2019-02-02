Ticker
Junior Day Updates/Photos: FSU hosting several top underclassmen

Five-star DT McKinley Jackson is visiting FSU today.
McKinnley Jackson (Photo by: Chad Simmons)

Florida State is hosting dozens of prospects from around the Southeast today for Junior Day. Among the notable arrivals are five-star DT McKinley Jackson of Mississippi and five-star cornerback Fred Davis of Jacksonville.

Check out the Live Updates thread for complete coverage.

Also see our Junior Day Photo Gallery.

