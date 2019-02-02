Junior Day Updates/Photos: FSU hosting several top underclassmen
Florida State is hosting dozens of prospects from around the Southeast today for Junior Day. Among the notable arrivals are five-star DT McKinley Jackson of Mississippi and five-star cornerback Fred Davis of Jacksonville.
Check out the Live Updates thread for complete coverage.
Also see our Junior Day Photo Gallery.
