Just a few hours after Florida State stars Mfiondu Kabengele and Terance Mann were selected by the Los Angeles Clippers in last month's NBA Draft, Seminoles assistant coach Charlton Young raved about the opportunities before them.

Not only were they getting a chance to play together on the next level, but they would be part of an up-and-coming organization.

"It's a great situation for both of them," Young told Warchant that night. "They'll be comfortable because they've got each other, plus they're getting to help a winning organization -- a first-class organization."

Young probably had no idea how prophetic he was.

While there were reports at the time that the Clippers would be making a push for superstar Kawhi Leonard in free agency, the deal was far from a sure thing. In fact, several NBA analysts in recent days have reported that Leonard would more likely be signing with the Los Angeles Lakers or sticking with the Toronto Raptors, the team he just led to the 2019 NBA championship.

Early Saturday morning, everything changed.

According to reports, the Clippers not only have won the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes, but they also have made a blockbuster deal to acquire six-time NBA All-Star Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a slew of future draft picks and current players.

Shortly after the moves became public, oddsmaker William Hill revealed that the L.A. Clippers are now slight favorites to win the 2020 NBA championship.