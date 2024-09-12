Florida State is desperate to get the run game going. A big, bruising back like Kam Davis could be part of the solution.

The Seminoles will sorely miss a versatile and elusive runner (and pass-catcher) like Jaylin Lucas, who is out for the season with an injury. But after the bye week, FSU coaches are now trying to figure out which three running backs will take on the majority of the playing time.

Davis was FSU’s running back on the first drive of the third quarter against Boston College, a sign that the coaches feel good about what he can do in pressure moments.

“I just think it’s trust,” Davis said. “I work hard. The guys in the room push me to be able to be ready whenever my name is called. Coach YAC (David Johnson), he trusts me a lot.”

Davis has seen the field but has just a few carries, four for 11 yards (most of them on an 8-yard run). He also has one reception for seven yards.

But it’s realistic to expect those numbers to grow beginning on Saturday against Memphis (noon on ESPN). FSU coaches perfer a three-back rotation, and it’s likely they will keep Lawrance Toafili and Roydell Williams in the mix. FSU could lean more on Davis or Caziah Holmes. Micahi Danzy is also an option, now that he has been elevated from the scout team.

Davis has impressed FSU’s coaches with how he’s learned the playbook and practiced.

“I’ve really liked what I’ve seen from Kam,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “He’s going to continue to increase his role. He’s really a special player. He doesn’t play like a freshman.”



