Key RB targets Braswell, Singleton break down FSU visits

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder said his main FSU contact, running backs coach and recruiting coordinator David Johnson, take an honest approach that is much appreciated.

“I like that he is being real. He is telling me the good, the indifferent, and the bad,” Braswell said. “He is telling me that if I come here I am going to work hard and be successful in life.”

Braswell noted that the Seminoles were one of the first schools to offer him.

“They are probably one of the schools I am going to pick,” Braswell said. “Because they are the first to see me before any other school jumped on me.”

What did Braswell take away from his viewing of FSU’s scrimmage?

“I like how they use the running backs efficiently,” Braswell said. “They use them to run the ball and catch, block. Good all-around players.”

The Sandersville, Ga., product also commented on his possible fit within the FSU offense.

“I feel that I could be a good fit in it because I am an all-around player,” Braswell said. “I can run, catch, I can block. What they’re looking for.”

Braswell was asked where FSU stands with him following the trip.

“I feel very confident they’re probably in my top picks right now,” he said, adding that he enjoyed his conversation with head coach Mike Norvell. “The people here. That makes them stand out.”

Next up for Braswell is a visit to Florida on April 9. Although he doesn't yet have a date set for a return visit to FSU, Braswell said he’ll be back, “the next available date that I can.”