Landen Thomas, Amaree Williams emerging, bringing energy to FSU's TE room

Landen Thomas has eight catches in FSU's last two games. (Photo by Mike Olivella)

The preseason perception of Florida State’s tight ends has flipped in a dramatic 180-degree turn. Then: Kyle Morlock is the only constant in a room with unproven veterans and talented freshmen. Now: Morlock wasn’t consistent, veterans have contributed more as blockers while freshmen Landen Thomas and Amaree Williams are proving to be athletic pass-catchers who are working toward fulfilling the all-around responsibilities of a tight end. “Those are two long, lean, athletic bodies that can go catch and run routes,” FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said. “They’ve always excelled at that.” Thomas and Williams have made their share of freshmen mistakes, but the growing pains are understandable. The Seminoles (1-5) are playing freshmen for a reason, seeking dependable pass-catchers and developing them as blockers for the second half of 2024 as well as the future. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Thomas was FSU’s leader in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (80) in the 29-13 loss to Clemson. He already has eight catches in limited playing time, matching Morlock’s season total despite a wide disparity in snaps (Thomas has been on the field for 84 plays, while Morlock has 248 snaps). And the 6-foot-4, 219-pound Williams grabbed his first career touchdown, a 13-yard dart over the middle in the second quarter on Saturday. Every conversation of Williams revolves around his reclassification and that he should be a senior in high school right now. But he’s developing ahead of schedule, not a class of 2026 defensive end prospect but a tight end right now — and one that is sorely needed. “There's still a lot of areas where those guys have to grow in what they've got to do, but you saw them take positive steps,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said.

Thomas missed a few weeks in preseason camp, limiting his reps but he has more than made up for lost time. He was on the field for 37 snaps against Clemson and, while still learning as a blocker, was a frequent target of redshirt freshman quarterback Brock Glenn. While in a loss, Thomas was asked how he felt about his personal performance and called it a “good confidence booster.” “I’m getting comfortable,” Thomas said. “I have something to work on every week. It might be little things. I’m getting comfortable for sure. Just got to keep working.” Williams was signed as a defensive end but knew he was undersized and destined to redshirt. While he initially tried to spend time in the defensive end room and tight end room over the summer, Norvell wanted Williams to focus on offense in year 1 in Tallahassee. Once practices began, it was clear Williams was a consistent pass-catcher and his receiver roots were evident as he made the transition to tight end and learned FSU’s offensive plays. “I came in pretty confident,” Williams said. “I knew my ability as an athlete. I feel that I could play both sides. Tight end, it was the best opportunity at the moment. It’s been an amazing transition.”