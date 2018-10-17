Pick Six: Checking out 6 LBs to watch for FSU's class of 2019
Linebacker will certainly be a top area of need for Florida State's 2019 recruiting class, and with that in mind, it's time to take a closer look at six of the top targets on the Seminoles' board. We break down where things stand with each, and discuss which schools present the toughest competition.
We also will look at FSU's current linebacker commits and see where things stand with each of them.
FSU 2019 LINEBACKER COMMITMENTS
The Skinny on McRae & FSU
Yes, it has been a rough year for Florida State on the field, but McRae hasn't backed off of his love for the Seminoles. He visited FSU earlier this year for a game and plans to be back a few more times for visits. He's also enjoyed a very productive year for the IMG Academy Ascenders, averaging six tackles per game (including two tackles for loss). McRae also has recorded a pick-six and four pass breakups.
With his previous leg injury behind him, McRae could be poised to make an impact as a freshman at Florida State. He is a Rivals250 prospect and could be due for a bump in the ratings if he finishes his senior season strong.
We have heard no signs of McRae considering any other programs, and the four-star linebacker has told Warchant himself that he looks forward to helping the Seminoles' defense. He also is high on what he has seen from Harlon Barnett's defense so far.
The Skinny on LB Kalen DeLoach & FSU
DeLoach has kept the door open with Auburn and took an official visit there about three weeks ago. However, the Tigers have fallen apart this season, and there are already rumblings about coaching changes. Even when things were going well for the Tigers, it wasn't going to be an easy pull against the 'Noles. DeLoach is very tight with FSU LBs coach Raymond Woodie, and he sees the chance to play early in this defense. We are hearing that DeLoach is feeling better about the 'Noles and plans to take visits to FSU for the Clemson and Florida games. We have heard of no other visits scheduled for DeLoach.
In addition, we are told that DeLoach really liked what he saw from FSU in the Miami game and thinks it will be a turning point for the team. He considers himself a firm commitment, and we think he signs with the 'Noles if things go well on his next visits. It doesn't hurt that his closest friend, DE Curtis Fann Jr., is a very locked-in commitment to the 'Noles.
