We also will look at FSU's current linebacker commits and see where things stand with each of them.

Linebacker will certainly be a top area of need for Florida State's 2019 recruiting class, and with that in mind, it's time to take a closer look at six of the top targets on the Seminoles' board. We break down where things stand with each, and discuss which schools present the toughest competition.

The Skinny on McRae & FSU

Yes, it has been a rough year for Florida State on the field, but McRae hasn't backed off of his love for the Seminoles. He visited FSU earlier this year for a game and plans to be back a few more times for visits. He's also enjoyed a very productive year for the IMG Academy Ascenders, averaging six tackles per game (including two tackles for loss). McRae also has recorded a pick-six and four pass breakups.

With his previous leg injury behind him, McRae could be poised to make an impact as a freshman at Florida State. He is a Rivals250 prospect and could be due for a bump in the ratings if he finishes his senior season strong.

We have heard no signs of McRae considering any other programs, and the four-star linebacker has told Warchant himself that he looks forward to helping the Seminoles' defense. He also is high on what he has seen from Harlon Barnett's defense so far.

