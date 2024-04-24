LB commit Ethan Pritchard remains locked with FSU
Florida State linebacker commit Ethan Pritchard has kept his recruitment more on the quiet side since committing to the Seminoles on Oct. 21, 2023.
While many prospects use the spring to work through the recruiting process, Pritchard has kept to himself. With the lone exception being a visit to Miami at the end of March, he has stayed off the recruiting trail and done various camps and 7-on-7 events.
He made his first return to Tallahassee since November on Saturday for the Seminole Showcase and it gave him a look at how the linebacker room is shaping up without senior departures Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune.
"I really like the defense because it's similar to ours (at Seminole High School). I could see myself fitting in really good... I could see myself playing early. Getting on the field and doing what I need to do," Pritchard said on the showcase.
Despite the lack of noise, other programs have been pushing to flip Pritchard from the Seminoles, one of them being the aforementioned in-state Miami. The Hurricanes are attempting to earn an official visit from Pritchard. While there is a long way to go until signing day, Pritchard for now seems secure in his original decision.
"We still locked 100% right now. With me being from here - the city - I love it. I love Florida State. It's where I want to be at."
The next time that Pritchard will be on campus will be for his official visit on June 21. He also has an official visit planned to UCF on May 31.
Based on his conversation with coach Mike Norvell on Saturday, the game plan for Pritchard looks to be the same as it has been the last few months.
"It went good - it always goes great," Pritchard said on the conversation. "We just talked about, 'keep being me.' Just keep doing what I got to do both on and off the field. I'm just excited for when I get here really."
