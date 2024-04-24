Florida State linebacker commit Ethan Pritchard has kept his recruitment more on the quiet side since committing to the Seminoles on Oct. 21, 2023.

While many prospects use the spring to work through the recruiting process, Pritchard has kept to himself. With the lone exception being a visit to Miami at the end of March, he has stayed off the recruiting trail and done various camps and 7-on-7 events.

He made his first return to Tallahassee since November on Saturday for the Seminole Showcase and it gave him a look at how the linebacker room is shaping up without senior departures Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune.

"I really like the defense because it's similar to ours (at Seminole High School). I could see myself fitting in really good... I could see myself playing early. Getting on the field and doing what I need to do," Pritchard said on the showcase.