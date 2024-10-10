LB rotation and Mike Norvell have FSU in top mix for Duyon Forkpa Jr.

In his first trip back to Tallahassee, Forkpa saw some things he liked about Florida State's performance defensively at the linebacker position.

The Mill Creek (Ga.) linebacker was back on Florida State's campus for the first time since being offered earlier in the summer by the Seminoles. The junior impressed heavily during one of the many summer football camps held by the program.

Duyon (DQ) Forkpa Jr. has emerged as one of Florida State's top linebacker targets for the 2026 class.

"It wasn't the outcome they wanted but I saw some good things on defense," Forkpa said. "Holding them on field goals a lot of the drives and the rotation in the linebacker corps. Every linebacker got to play 20+ plays."

Since being offered in June, Forkpa and Florida State linebackers coach Randy Shannon have been in consistent contact. The pair talk on the phone just about every week.

"It shows how he really has interest in coaching me," Forkpa said.

Forkpa plays tight end and linebacker for Mill Creek. While he is projected to be a linebacker in college, he brings a jack-of-all-trades skill set to the table. It's his ability to do multiple things on the field that makes him a good fit for the Seminoles' defense.

"He (Coach Shannon) rotated all of the linebackers, and I think I would be a good fit because I'm confident in my skill to be able to do it all," Forkpa said.

Ever since Forkpa met coach Mike Norvell for the first time, Florida State has been cemented as a top option for the four-star. But Clemson has also been a top option for Forkpa, as the game on Saturday would have been Forkpa's third time watching the Tigers this season.

Among the other schools pursuing Forkpa, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi State, USC, Cincinnati, USF and Minnesota were mentioned as schools that were recruiting him the hardest.

For Florida State, Norvell's message to Forkpa was an unconventional way of saying stay in the moment and keep working.

"I had a meeting with Coach Norvell and his message was if you have your eyes on the top, you're going to miss what's in front of you," Forkpa said.

