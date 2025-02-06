LB transfer Caleb LaVallee ready to turn UNC bowl breakout into FSU success

The new era of college football's bowl season has been swarmed with negative PR surrounding transfer players and draft-bound opt-out depleting rosters.

But there is another side to that dilemma. Take, for instance, new FSU linebacker Caleb LaVallee. The Marietta, Ga., native had played sparingly in two seasons at North Carolina, appearing in 14 games, but playing a combined 62 snaps across those 14 games.

When UNC's roster was depleted by departures after head coach Mack Brown was forced out of his role at the end of the 2024 season, that provided an opportunity for LaVallee. He made his first career start in the Tar Heels' Fenway Bowl loss to UConn and took advantage of the stage, racking up a team-high nine tackles and a tackle for loss on 65 snaps and finishing with a 76.0 PFF grade.

"It was a blessing. It was great to get out there with my friends and just play football," LaVallee said Thursday. "That's something that I've always loved is playing football and it was able to help me grow as a player, get some more experience and confidence as well."

A day after the Fenway Bowl, LaVallee entered the transfer portal on Dec. 29. Three days after that, he started a visit to FSU on Jan. 1 and he announced he was joining the Seminoles on Jan. 3, mere hours after wrapping up his visit.

None of that is to say that FSU had no interest in bringing in LaVallee before his bowl-game breakout. The Seminoles were his other finalist as a high-school recruit before he chose UNC. But it certainly didn't hurt LaVallee's portal chances that he entered fresh off a breakout performance, which showed what he can bring to his next school.

"I love Coach Brown and I'm very grateful for my experiences up there. At the end of the day, I just wanted a culture and I love the culture here..." LaVallee said. "The new regime up at UNC, I'm sure they're going to do great, but this place felt more like home to me and some place that I'd want to be and coaches that I want to play for."

Since arriving in January, LaVallee has wasted no time rekindling the relationships he built during his initial recruitment with Mike Norvell and John Papuchis, who is transitioning to being FSU's linebackers coach this offseason.