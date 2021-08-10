LIVE: Seminole Headlines talks FSU football today from 1-3 p.m. ET

Join Jeff Cameron, Ira Schoffel and Corey Clark as the terrible trio provides their unique and humorous takes on various topics surrounding Florida State football.

Watch Seminole Headlines LIVE on Warchant's YouTube channel every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. ET, on Tallahassee radio on 93.3 FM, or via streaming audio on Real Talk Radio 93.3's website. The show will also be available later each Tuesday in podcast form (search for Seminole Headlines on iTunes, Google Podcasts or Spotify), watch it on Warchant's YouTube channel, or on Warchant's Podcast page.

If you would like to interact with the show go directly to Warchant's YouTube channel to get into the live chat feature.