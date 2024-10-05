Live Updates: FSU looks to pull upset of No. 15 Clemson with new QB

One of the more anticipated dates on Florida State's 2024 football schedule is upon us.

The Seminoles host ACC rival Clemson Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium (7 p.m. on ESPN). Unfortunately, this year's matchup has lost pretty much all of its luster. And even more unfortunately for FSU, that's because the Seminoles have struggled mightily early this season, entering Saturday's matchup with a 1-4 record (1-3 in ACC) that has all but certainly ended their bowl-game chances.

Clemson, on the other hand, seems to have rediscovered some of what it had lost over the last few seasons. Since a season-opening loss to Georgia in Atlanta, the Tigers have averaged 55 points over their last three games, home wins over Appalachian State, NC State and Stanford. Quarterback Cade Klubnik seems much improved in his second full season as starter and has a much better supporting cast around him.

While FSU leads the all-time series over Clemson 21-15 and snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers last year in Death Valley, the Seminoles are hefty 16.5-point underdogs for Saturday's home game.

It's expected to be the first start of the season and third career start for redshirt freshman quarterback Brock Glenn. Mike Norvell confirmed Tuesday that DJ Uiagalelei will miss this game and potentially more because of an injury to his throwing hand suffered last week at SMU.

There could be a few other youth-movement changes to FSU's starting lineup as well Saturday night. True freshman tight end Landen Thomas is one of three co-starters at tight end after catching his first career touchdown last week and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Andre' Otto is listed as a co-starter at right guard.

We'll be monitoring the state of the lineup and how many changes we could see starting around 5 p.m. when the press box opens. Updates will be shared in our live game thread on the Osceola Village forum.