Florida State will host a number of prospects on-campus this weekend for its game against Clemson. Several dozen prospects from the 2025, 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes will be in attendance for the game.

The Seminoles will host at least two prospects on official visits; Mario Nash Jr. and Daniel Pierre Louis. There will be several prospects committed to FSU's 2025 recruiting class on campus. In addition, former FSU commit Javion Hilson is expected to take in the game.

We will continue to update our list through Friday and Saturday as we confirm more visits. Here are some of the top-tier prospects the Osceola is expecting to see at the game on Saturday: