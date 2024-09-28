PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Live Updates: FSU plays first true road game of the season at SMU

Curt Weiler • TheOsceola
Senior Writer
@CurtMWeiler

It took over a month into the 2024 season, but the Florida State football team finally plays its first true road game of the season Saturday night.

The Seminoles (1-3, 1-2 in ACC) welcome ACC newcomer SMU (3-1) to the conference with an 8 p.m. game on ACC Network at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. It'll be the second straight week that FSU took on a new ACC team playing its first conference game. The Seminoles got their first win of the season last week with a 14-9 home win over Cal.

This will be the first ever matchup between FSU and SMU. However, there's some familiarity between the FSU staff and SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee. Lashlee was a conference opponent as the offensive coordinator at SMU during Mike Norvell's final two seasons at Memphis in 2018 and 2019. He was then OC at Miami in Norvell's first two seasons at FSU, beating FSU in 2020 before the Seminoles won in 2021.

The Mustangs are currently 6.5-point home favorites over the Seminoles.

There are a few FSU injuries to keep an eye on during pregame warmups. The Seminoles may get offensive tackles Jeremiah Byers and/or Robert Scott back against SMU. Byers has missed the last three games while Scott missed last week's win over Cal. We should get an availability report from FSU a few hours before kickoff and I'll be at the stadium tonight to keep an eye on things during pregame warmups.

For updates during pregame warmups and once the game gets underway, follow along with our live updates thread on the Osceola Village board.

Osceola staff keys, predictions for the FSU-SMU game

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLy8yallNOFdocjJzZ1pwNUY2Z2pDZE94IiB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIg aGVpZ2h0PSIyMzIiIGZyYW1lQm9yZGVyPSIwIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW49 IiIgYWxsb3c9ImF1dG9wbGF5OyBjbGlwYm9hcmQtd3JpdGU7IGVuY3J5cHRl ZC1tZWRpYTsgZnVsbHNjcmVlbjsgcGljdHVyZS1pbi1waWN0dXJlIj48L2lm cmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Zsb3JpZGFzdGF0ZS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvbGl2ZS11cGRhdGVzLWZzdS1wbGF5cy1maXJzdC10cnVl LXJvYWQtZ2FtZS1vZi10aGUtc2Vhc29uLWF0LXNtdSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlk OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGZmxvcmlkYXN0 YXRlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbGl2ZS11cGRhdGVzLWZzdS1wbGF5 cy1maXJzdC10cnVlLXJvYWQtZ2FtZS1vZi10aGUtc2Vhc29uLWF0LXNtdSZj NT0yMDIyNzMzMDk3JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==