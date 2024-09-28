It took over a month into the 2024 season, but the Florida State football team finally plays its first true road game of the season Saturday night.

The Seminoles (1-3, 1-2 in ACC) welcome ACC newcomer SMU (3-1) to the conference with an 8 p.m. game on ACC Network at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. It'll be the second straight week that FSU took on a new ACC team playing its first conference game. The Seminoles got their first win of the season last week with a 14-9 home win over Cal.

This will be the first ever matchup between FSU and SMU. However, there's some familiarity between the FSU staff and SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee. Lashlee was a conference opponent as the offensive coordinator at SMU during Mike Norvell's final two seasons at Memphis in 2018 and 2019. He was then OC at Miami in Norvell's first two seasons at FSU, beating FSU in 2020 before the Seminoles won in 2021.

The Mustangs are currently 6.5-point home favorites over the Seminoles.

There are a few FSU injuries to keep an eye on during pregame warmups. The Seminoles may get offensive tackles Jeremiah Byers and/or Robert Scott back against SMU. Byers has missed the last three games while Scott missed last week's win over Cal. We should get an availability report from FSU a few hours before kickoff and I'll be at the stadium tonight to keep an eye on things during pregame warmups.

For updates during pregame warmups and once the game gets underway, follow along with our live updates thread on the Osceola Village board.

