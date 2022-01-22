Living his 'dream' ... FSU WR commit Jacobs locked in with the 'Noles

Even though it was a very chilly day in Tallahassee on Saturday, that didn't dampen the experience for Jacobs.

"It felt great," he said. "Got to see more stuff, and I get to see that every time I come back. It was a little bit different being committed, but they treated me the same even when I wasn't committed. It was a little different in seeing the place I'm going to be."

On this visit, Jacobs spent the most time with FSU head coach Mike Norvell, which he said was very helpful when it comes to planning for the future.

"His message was to stay focused and go ball out," the South Florida receiver said. "That's what he told me, and that's what I'm ready to do. We didn't talk specifically on what [spot] as a receiver but talked about how they are going to get me the ball in my hands. I told him I'll play anywhere at receiver."

Jacobs, who said he measured in at 6 feet tall and 161 pounds during the visit, said he is close to both Norvell and FSU receivers coach Ron Dugans. And he said he likes how Dugans is honest about things he needs to work on.

He also was impressed by the way the Seminoles stuck together last season after a tough start.

"I saw the team come together. After the Miami game, I saw a team that even if they gave up a touchdown, they wouldn't quit," Jacobs said. "Still making tackles, plays, going all after it. And that's the team I want to play for. Even when things aren't going the way you want it, you go 110 percent all the time."