Long on experience, can FSU offensive line become a true team strength?

The improvement of Florida State's offensive line the past two seasons has been glaringly apparent. Under the direction of OL coach Alex Atkins, the Seminoles have transformed from a group that didn't always know who to block -- before he arrived -- to one that is much more sure of its assignments, but not always capable of opening holes or protecting the passer against quality defensive lines. When Florida State opens spring practice next month, the mission will be taking that next step. The Seminoles bring back four experienced starters, they bring in a pair of Division-I transfers, and they also have a slew of talented underclassmen who will be pushing for playing time. For FSU to accomplish its goals of returning to bowl eligibility and becoming a factor once again in the ACC Atlantic Division, the offensive line simply has to perform better against solid defensive fronts. Note: We will be previewing every position group leading up to the start of FSU spring practice on March 5. The annual Garnet & Gold Game is set for April 9. Earlier position previews: Wide receiver | Running back |

What we know

Florida State this season will have one one of the more experienced offensive lines in the ACC, if not the country. Tackle Darius Washington has started 22 games over the past three seasons, tackle Robert Scott has started 18 the past two years, center Maurice Smith has started 17 over three seasons, and guard Dillan Gibbons is a sixth-year senior who has appeared in 40 college games -- he started 11 for FSU last season and played in 29 at Notre Dame. FSU also added another very experienced lineman during the winter break -- former Wisconsin guard/center Kayden Lyles. Another sixth-year senior, Lyles appeared in 34 games (with 16 starts) for the Badgers while battling through injuries. So Atkins, who now assumes double-duty as the Seminoles' OL coach and offensive coordinator, has a battle-tested group. It's also a group that should benefit from another full offseason in a college strength program. In particular Washington, Smith and Scott, all of whom were forced into action before they were physically ready.

FSU offensive tackle Darius Washington (left) works through a drill in practice. (Courtesy of FSU Sports Information)

What we need to learn this spring

It seems to be a certainty that Robert Scott, Darius Washington and Dillan Gibbons will be in the starting lineup this fall. And if Kayden Lyles is healthy, it stands to reason that he will be in there as well. The question is what does that mean for center Maurice Smith? And is there a chance Darius Washington moves inside to guard? Smith has been fairly dependable for FSU the past couple of seasons, but his lack of size and durability has been an issue at times. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, while Lyles checks in at 6-3 and 315. If Lyles takes over at center, the Seminoles will need to either identify a guard to replace the graduated Devontay Love-Taylor, or a tackle to replace Washington so that he can move inside to guard. Washington has cross-trained at multiple positions during his career and may be better suited to play inside. FSU did bring in a tackle transfer in Bless Harris from Lamar University, but it's not yet known if he can step right in as a starter. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the 'Noles pick up another transfer OL this summer, and if they do, it almost certainly will be a tackle. If Washington stays at tackle, then the Seminoles can either keep Smith at center and play Lyles at guard, or play Lyles at center and bring along a younger guard like Thomas Shrader.

Main attraction

While offensive tackles are often in the spotlight because of their high-profile matchups with pass-rushers, the most important developments for FSU's offensive line have been adding Gibbons and Lyles in the past two transfer cycles. While neither was a superstar at their previous schools, everyone who knows anything about college football understands that offensive line play at Notre Dame and Wisconsin is at a completely different level than most schools in the country -- especially when it comes to run-blocking. So the fact that Lyles spent five years at Wisconsin and Gibbons spent four at Notre Dame -- and they each were major contributors -- explains why the Seminoles feel so fortunate to have them here. Gibbons not only proved to be a very capable blocker last season, but he also brought an edge and toughness that the line had been lacking. If Lyles can do the same, it will be a very big deal and could help spread that mentality to the rest of the line.

Wild Card

There are some talented young linemen on the roster who FSU's coaches have been excited about but have yet to get many opportunities on Saturdays. Leading that list are guard Thomas Shrader and tackle Lloyd Willis. Shrader earned playing time and one start as a true freshman in 2020, but he went down with a season-ending injury. Shrader then was thought to be a top contender for a starting job in 2021, but was sidelined again with a different injury. If he can stay healthy and return to form, Shrader could claim a starting spot at guard, which would allow Lyles to play center. Another intriguing underclassman is tackle Lloyd Willis, a 6-7, 327-pounder who played primarily basketball as a youth and was signed as a project in 2020. Willis has tremendous potential and an NFL body. If his techniques and fundamentals catch up, he could be a force at tackle.

