The Osceola has learned from the Martin family that former Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin Sr. is in Hospice care as a result of a battle with Lewy body dementia, an aggressive disease that often is accompanied by symptoms similar to Parkinson's.

The family welcomes your prayers.

Martin, who will turn 80 on February 12, is the all-time winningest coach in college baseball. The Charlotte, N.C., native, who played baseball at Florida State, compiled a record of 2,029-736-4 (73.28 percent) during 40 seasons of collegiate coaching, all at Florida State.

Following his retirement in the summer of 2019, Martin was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame and FSU athletics hall of fame.

Over four decades as its head coach, Martin became part of the fabric of the Tallahassee Community not just as the Seminoles' head coach but because of the number of Tallahassee youth and adults involved in the Mike Martin baseball camps.

Tallahassee Democrat writer Jim Henry recently wrote a feature on “11’ that you can read here.

We ask that you keep the Martin family — Mike, Carol, Mike Jr. and Mary Beth Buchanan — in your thoughts and prayers.