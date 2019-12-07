Looking Ahead on Defense: Taking stock of FSU's returning roster
In the coming days, we'll find out a great deal about the future of Florida State football: Who the next head coach will be (all signs point to Memphis Mike Norvell), which bowl destination is on tap, and which underclassmen will be leaving early for the NFL.
As we wait for those developments, it's a good time to take a closer look at Florida State's returning roster for 2020 and examine which players will be returning at each position.
Because no players have yet declared for the draft, this list includes all possible returning players. Today, we'll look at the defense. On Friday, we broke down the offense.
CYBER MONDAY EXTENDED: ** Get 50% off a new Warchant subscription **
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Marvin Wilson, senior -- Unlikely to be on the roster; expected to declare for 2020 NFL Draft.
Cedric Wood, senior -- After missing an extended period of time with a serious hand injury, returned to action in 2019 and was part of the rotation at defensive tackle. Finished the year with 27 tackles but only one for loss.
Cory Durden, junior -- Started all season was very disruptive, racking up 36 tackles and five tackles for loss. Because he was a redshirt sophomore in '19, is eligible for the NFL Draft in 2020 and is believed to be considering his options.
Robert Cooper, junior -- Started all season at noseguard and anchored the middle of the defense. Finished regular season with 37 tackles and four tackles for loss.
Tru Thompson, sophomore -- Provided depth on the defensive line as a true freshman, recording 11 tackles with two tackles for loss.
Malcolm Ray, redshirt freshman -- Sat out this season, so will still have four years of eligibility remaining.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news