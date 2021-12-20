Louisiana wideout grabs FSU offer, loves what he's hearing from 'Noles

Robertson has been committed to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns since the summer, but he opted not to sign during the early signing period last week.

On Monday, they took another step in that quest when they offered a scholarship to Louisiana wide receiver Charles Robertson -- just a couple weeks after FSU recruiting coordinator David Johnson made a visit to Robertson's school and checked out his game film.

Mike Norvell and the Florida State coaching staff made a dent in their need at the wide receiver position Sunday night when they landed a commitment from Oregon transfer Mycah Pittman, but the Seminoles still have plenty more work to do.

"I want to say like two or three weeks ago, Coach YAC (Johnson) came up to the school and watched my film, and he really liked everything he saw," the three-star receiver said. "I can be a leader and [he saw] how I work. Ever since then, we have been talking a lot, and I've talked and met a lot of the FSU coaches. Today they offered. It was great.

"I have talked to the receivers coach as well, and I'm going to talk with Coach Norvell soon too. I do plan on visiting there. I'm just looking for the connection when I'm on campus in how they treat the players and my comfort level."

Robertson seems to like everything he's hearing from the Seminoles so far -- especially when dealing with Johnson, who is FSU's ace recruiter in Louisiana.

"He keeps it real. Cool guy," the receiver said. "He's very solid about what he says. I feel like he's very honest about everything."

While many college recruiters have been impressed by Robertson's ability to make big plays, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder said his greatest strength actually is his physicality.

"What I think I do more than any other receiver is being physical," he said. "Whether that is through my routes or getting separation or blocks. I like playing physical because the DB doesn't like when receivers do that. So I like to bring that. My blocking is very big to me with my game. And if it's press coverage, I can also create space with my physicality in how I get off the line."

So now that the Seminoles have offered, is there a chance he will back out of his commitment and consider jumping on board with FSU?

"I'm going to talk with my mom tonight and we will see," Robertson said early Monday evening. "I know Vanderbilt, FSU and even some with LSU talked to me recently and told me they like my film."

When Warchant checked back in with Robertson later Monday evening, he said he's not going to rush his decision. He's now planning to take a visit to FSU in January.