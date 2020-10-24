The Cardinals had scored a combined 54 points in their previous three games before running wild against the Seminoles.

The Seminoles allowed Louisville to score touchdowns on each its first five drives, and the Cardinals went on to cruise to a 48-16 victory. Louisville improves to 2-4 on the season (1-4 in the ACC), while FSU falls to 2-4 and 1-4.

The beleaguered Florida State defense, which seemed to be turning the corner in last week's upset of North Carolina, had no answers again Saturday at Louisville.

Box Score: Louisville 48, FSU 16

Louisville's offense features two of the most explosive players in the ACC -- receiver Tutu Atwell and running back Javian Hawkins -- and the two Florida natives had huge days against the 'Noles.

Hawkins scored on touchdown runs of 9 and 70 yards in the first quarter, and Atwell then joined the fun with a 58-yard touchdown reception.

Hawkins, a redshirt sophomore from Cocoa, Fla., rushed for 174 yards on 16 carries. Atwell, a junior from Miami, caught three passes for 129 yards and scored two touchdowns -- one receiving and one rushing. Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham completed 16 of 34 passes for 278 yards and two scores.

Louisville finished with season highs in points and yards (569).

Florida State's offense got off to a hot start, driving for a touchdown on the game's first possession. Quarterback Jordan Travis capped off a seven-play, 65-yard drive with a spectacular touchdown run that started with a fumble, then saw him bounce the football back to himself before scurrying into the end zone.

The Seminoles' second touchdown didn't come until just before halftime when Travis connected with receiver Ontaria Wilson on a 4-yard pass on fourth down. The Cardinals responded with a field goal to make it 31-14 at halftime and never looked back.

Travis, who was outstanding in his first two starts at quarterback, completed just 14 of 32 passes for 141 yards. Freshman Chubba Purdy saw his first action of the season late in the fourth quarter, with James Blackman sidelined by an illness.

Florida State now has a week off before hosting Pittsburgh on Nov. 7.

