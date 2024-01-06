Florida State narrowly missed out on landing a commitment from coveted 2023 wide receiver Jalen Brown as a high-school recruit.

When Brown entered the transfer portal Wednesday after just one season at LSU, FSU struck fast to ensure it didn't miss out again. That effort paid off Saturday when Brown announced he is transferring to FSU, committing without taking any visits during his transfer recruitment.

Brown appeared in three games, but didn't record any catches during his true freshman season at LSU, redshirting while buried behind a number of NFL-bound wide receivers in Baton Rouge. And yet, he's just a year removed from being a four-star recruit out of Miami Gulliver High, the No. 80 overall prospect and No. 13 wide receiver in the 2023 class according to Rivals.

He'll enroll at FSU with four years of eligibility left.

A 6-foot-1, 178-pound wide receiver, Brown will bring electric speed and a deep-threat ability to FSU's offense. As a high-school junior, he was clocked at 10.65 in the 100 meters and 20.98 in the 200 meters.

Brown is the fifth wide receiver FSU has brought in this offseason, joining four true freshman signees. With Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman off to the NFL, he joins a talented room of wideouts entering what should be a fascinating offseason with playing time up for grabs and numerous standouts who bring different skill-sets to the table.

Brown is also FSU's third transfer addition of the offseason, joining Georgia defensive end transfer Marvin Jones Jr. and Oregon State quarterback transfer DJ Uiagalelei.