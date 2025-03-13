Luke Clanton wins two events, PGA Tour card, seeks national title for FSU

Luke Clanton didn’t grow up in a family with generations of golfers. He became interested in the sport and his dad, David, became a quick study, learning what he could about a golfer’s swing.

“Mom and dad didn’t play too much golf growing up,” Clanton said on Wednesday. “My dad actually learned the golf swing off a magazine, which was funny. I was about like 6, 7 years old, and he learned it off of Justin Rose. So it was pretty cool to kind of go through the journey with him. He was my teacher until I was about 16 years old, and we were kind of clueless. But all my dad knew was to go out and compete and just be the best he can.”

Luke Clanton credits much of his success to his early years, growing up in Hialeah, Fla., and seeing his dad work three jobs. Neither his dad nor his mom, Rhonda, were easy on him. But the work ethic was instilled, and Luke had the drive to learn the sport and improve.

“I've said this a lot: My dad's my hero,” Clanton said. “He led me to where I'm at now as a man. And I think it made me realize that you do have to work hard to get what you want. And the way we grew up, the way my sisters and all of us did everything, was just trying to be a dog. Compete as much as you can and do what you need to get done.

“My dad would work from 4 a.m. 'til 2 p.m. and be out there with a flashlight at night with me practicing hitting golf balls. To see what he's done, be such a great role model for me is amazing. My mom, she hasn't missed an event in the last five years, which is pretty unbelievable. She's always there supporting me. She's always there on the first tee box to do a little prayer with me.”

From humble but hard-working beginnings in golf, Clanton has become the top men’s college golfer. He's the No. 1 men's amateur golfer in the world. (FSU's Lottie Woad is the top women's amateur.)

Clanton has won two college events this spring, the Watersound Invitational and this week’s Seminole Intercollegiate, while also earning his PGA Tour card by making the cut at the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens.

And while he just needed to make the cut in that PGA Tour stop, on a course at PGA National that Clanton estimated he’s played 40 times, he earned a top-25 finish as he shot 67-66-70-69 and finished 12-under for the event.

Over the past two PGA Tour seasons, he’s made the cut in 9 of 12 tournaments, taking three top-5 finishes and placing runner up twice. Clanton has juggled a busy schedule of college and pro tournaments and done so successfully at the college and pro level.

“He just loves golf, and he's excited to be out there, and there's no place he'd rather be," FSU coach Trey Jones told the Osceola. "So he's in his element on the golf course. … when he’s out there he’s having fun.”

Earlier this week, Clanton and his teammates competed in the Seminole Intercollegiate and won by 12 strokes over Troy at the Glen Arven course in Thomasville, Ga. Clanton had five birdies on the back nine to card a 65 in the final round on Tuesday and take medalist honors after shooting 64-66-65.

FSU had three of the top-10 golfers in the Seminole Intercollegiate: Jack Bigham (68-69-68) tied for fifth, while Carson Brewer (69-70-68) tied for eighth.

“The team was always ready to go out and play,” Clanton said. “It was cool to get out there and know those guys were ready to play. I ended up playing some pretty good golf, which was cool. So to defend the individual title and win it again was awesome. But to see the team do so well and win by 10 or more shots, whatever it was, pretty cool.”

Jones said Clanton has put a lot of pressure on himself to be successful on the course, but that he's settled in to a comfort zone through the years.

“He's definitely a team player," Jones said. "He enjoys it. Team golf wasn't easy for him. Early on, he put too much pressure on himself because of that he felt like he was going to let the team down. And it took him a while to get comfortable with that. Once he did, and once he won and some other stuff, then it was just a stage in his development.