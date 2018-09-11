With new coaches introducing new systems on offense and defense, the play on the field has been a work in progress so far for the Florida State football team. But that hasn't seemed to bother any of the recruits who have been checking out the Seminoles early this season.

One of the big-time prospects on campus this past Saturday for FSU's 36-26 victory against Samford was defensive lineman Tyler Davis of Wekiva High in Apopka, Fla.

And the four-star prospect, who was making his official visit, gave the weekend very high marks, even if the Seminoles' performance wasn't quite as dominant as he might have hoped.

"I had a great time. I would give it a 10," said Davis, who had visited FSU a few times already. "Felt very comfortable with everything. I really like the staff a lot. They treated me and my family very well. Everything was great."

Davis' host for the weekend was sophomore defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, a former five-star prospect in his own right.

"Marvin was my host. He's a great player," Wilson said. "Controls the line very well. He's a great guy, too. Marvin told me what a great place FSU is and that they are losing some guys each year, so I would have a good chance to come in and make an impact right away."

Davis has grown close to FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins throughout the recruiting process, thanks in part to Haggins' long-standing friendship with Davis' father. Haggins and Davis' father, who attended FAMU, have known each other since they were both playing college ball in Tallahassee.

But one of the keys for the Seminoles during this visit was making sure Davis' mother also felt comfortable with the program, the campus and the coaching staff.