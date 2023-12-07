Florida State had an early start and wasted little time taking a big lead.

Makayla Timpson scored 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in 23 minutes, her fifth double-double of the season, as the No. 20 Seminoles routed Jacksonville 99-73 on Thursday afternoon.

Ta’Niya Latson scored 18 points (on 6 of 9 shooting) and had three assists. O’Mariah Gordon added 12 points (on 5 of 9 shooting) and eight assists.

Carla Viegas drilled four 3-pointers, finishing with 14 points, as FSU (7-2) put on a show in front of 3,169 fans — most of them elementary schoolers who enjoyed the break.

“I’m proud of the win today and loved the crowd,” FSU coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “It was a fun environment today, and it’s always fun having the youth energy in there. We did a lot of really good things on the offensive end, we had a lot of players involved scoring-wise and Kay Kay (Timpson) had a phenomenal game. We’re really proud to get this win.”

FSU was able to distribute playing time, with nine players on the court for at least 10 minutes. The Seminoles shot 36 of 64 (a season-best 56.3 percent) from the floor and 8 of 26 (30.8 percent) from 3-point range.

Edyn Battle scored 26 points for Jacksonville (3-5), which shot 39.2 percent from the floor.

The Seminoles also won the rebounding battle 41-32.