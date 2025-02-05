Markeston Douglas, Randy Pittman find comfort in familiarity at FSU

Markeston Douglas moved 1,800 miles away before he realized what he was missing at Florida State. Douglas had fun at Arizona State, won a conference title and competed in a College Football Playoff game. But he kept thinking about his teammates and watched the Seminoles’ games.

“During my season in Arizona I was liking it but it didn’t feel like it was home,” Douglas said. “I was talking to the players here all year, my brotherhood. I saw them not doing too well. I was like, ‘It doesn’t feel right being away from teammates like that.’ I just felt like there was a need to come back and help, even though I wanted to be back here also.”

In his first interview back in Tallahassee, Douglas admitted that his parents didn’t want him to transfer from FSU to ASU. Tight ends coach Chris Thomsen tried to convince him to stay.

“I feel like it was something for me to get away for a minute,” Douglas said. “But Florida State was always my home. I didn’t want to finish somewhere else. I wanted to be here, finish with my team, finish on a good note.”

Help has returned to FSU, and especially at tight end, in the form of two familiar faces with Douglas and UCF standout Randy Pittman (who had been committed to the Seminoles from April 2021 through June 2022). It’s a room that’s in rebuilding mode, with Landen Thomas returning for year 2 while bringing in Douglas, Pittman and four-star prospect Chase Loftin. Amaree Williams could also see time at tight end, although the coaches view his primary role as a defensive end.

At the very least, it’s a tight end room loaded with Power 4 experience. Douglas caught just one pass for three yards, although he played 239 snaps across all of Arizona State’s 14 games. It wasn’t what he expected after grabbing a combined 25 catches for 326 yards and four touchdowns in 2022 and ’23.

While less of a target out west, Douglas returns with a Big 12 title ring and has shed roughly 25 points to the neighborhood of his desired playing weight of 265.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been a bigger tight end,” Douglas said. “They’ve been labeling me as a big blocker. I want to transition out of that to be an all-around, balanced tight end that can line up in the slot, on the outside, in the H-back, on the line. I just want to be all of that.”