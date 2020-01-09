"And when he came in, he checked every box I wanted in a head coach. And I believe in him, and I'm ready to go do it."

"Really, it was just his passion," Wilson said of his conversation with Norvell. "Coming in, he was honest with me. He showed me his vision for Florida State. ... And he caught my eyes and my attention and made me really want to come back. Because I already had thoughts about coming back. ...

Appearing on the ACC Network's "Packer and Durham" show on Thursday morning, Wilson said he loved the passion he saw in Norvell and was excited about the coaching staff that was being assembled around his returning position coach, Odell Haggins.

In his first interview since announcing his intention to return to Florida State for his senior year, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson said one of the key reasons for his decision was a meeting with new head coach Mike Norvell.

Wilson said he also had in-depth conversations with Haggins and other members of the Seminoles' 2017 signing class, including star wide receiver Tamorrion Terry, who also is putting the NFL on hold to play for the Seminoles in 2020

"We're not finished," Wilson said. "We've got to finish what we started. We've got to get back on top and represent the spear the right way."

When that 2017 class signed, Florida State was coming off of five-straight 10-win seasons. Since then, the Seminoles have gone 7-6, 5-7 and 6-7.

Wilson said he didn't like the idea of leaving FSU before the program got back to its winning ways.

"I feel like we've got to rep the spear a lot better," Wilson said. "I feel like we've got to come out and dominate the football field, and we didn't do that the last couple years. And I just can't leave Florida State knowing I've got an extra year left. And I just want to come out and give it my all, one last year."

Despite missing FSU's final four games this season, Wilson still earned first-team All-ACC honors. He finished with 44 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 5.0 sacks.

Wilson said he decided to come back despite being told by the NFL underclassmen advisory committee that he likely would be selected in the first round of the 2020 draft.

"They told me I was a first-round draft pick, but that really didn't matter to me," Wilson said. "I really didn't care at that point. By the time I got my grade back ... I wasn't really thinking about it anymore. I was already locked in. I had made my decision in my head."

