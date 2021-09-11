McKenzie Milton to make first start at quarterback for FSU Football

After leading the Florida State football team to two late scores in the season opener against Notre Dame, grad transfer McKenzie Milton was named the starting quarterback Saturday night against visiting Jacksonville State.

Milton, who completed 5 of 7 passes for 48 yards in his Florida State debut, will make his first college start since going down with a catastrophic leg injury at UCF in 2018. The injury was so severe that it not only threatened his playing career, but there was a chance he could have lost his leg.

After transferring to FSU in January, Milton has spent the past eight-plus months continuing his rehabilitation and learning Mike Norvell's offense. After one game, he has claimed the starting job from Jordan Travis, who completed 9 of 19 passes with two touchdowns and three interceptions against Notre Dame.

